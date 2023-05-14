William and Kate’s Glitzy New Video Puts Them Front and Center

POOL

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the fight to Hollywood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a shiny five-minute short film Saturday morning, celebrating their and their children’s role in King Charles’ coronation last weekend.

The short, released by Kensington Palace on YouTube, featured imposing shots of Prince William striding around London as he prepared to pay homage to his father, and Succession-like images of the British Royal family’s new power couple getting in and out of progressively more impressive forms of transport (even Logan Roy never get a gold coach.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.