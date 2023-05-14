Chaos at Elland Road as a pitch intruder confronts Eddie Howe in the Newcastle technical area

The man headed for the dugout as Newcastle took a late free kick

The intruder reached Howe before being taken away by Elland Road security

Concerns will be raised about how the man was able to reach the technical areas

Eddie Howe faced an intruder on the pitch in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday afternoon in a major security breach at Elland Road.

The man reached the technical area to get hold of Howe before security reached the Magpies manager and dragged the man away.

The invasion took place just after 90 minutes, and against the backdrop of a crucial late free-kick for the Magpies.

As Kieran Trippier’s effort was blocked by the Leeds wall, footage showed the man approaching Howe before an intervention from fourth official Graham Scott.

As the man was chased away, a number of members of Newcastle’s coaching staff attempted to push him away before he was caught by security.

A quick intervention from the fourth official saw Howe ignore the intruder, having been caught off guard

A member of the Newcastle coaching staff helped Elland Road staff grab the pitch invader

Asked about the invasion after the game, Howe said: “It was a real surprise.

“I was focusing on the game, and that’s the last thing you would expect.”

The intrusion will no doubt raise concerns as to how it was possible for the intruder to reach the technical area, let alone have manipulated the head coach.

On the Magpies had to settle for the only point won on the road, after Rasmus Kristensen’s shot from the edge of the box equalized the score ten minutes from time.

Newcastle had previously taken the lead after two cold penalties from Callum Wilson, after Luke Ayling opened the proceedings with a goal for the home side in the opening seven minutes.