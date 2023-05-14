Foreign Ministry: Ghazi Ezzeddine’s family confirmed his death from a heart attack

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, contacted Saturday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after consulting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, to discuss bilateral relations and the conditions of the Lebanese community residing in the UAE, where the Emirati minister assured his Lebanese counterpart of the freedom of the family of the late Lebanese national, Ghazi Ezzeddine,nbsp;to leave the UAE or stay in it.

It is to note that Lebanon#39;s ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Fouad Dandan, contacted yesterday the spouse and brother of the late Ezzedine.nbsp;Dandan received a written letter signed by the family stating that quot;the late died of a heart attacknbsp;and the funeral and burial service took place in the presence of the family in the Emirates, according to their wish.rdquo;

Ambassador Dandan will also visit the family soon, to offer condolences and find out their needs.

