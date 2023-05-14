Health Minister, Japanese Ambassador inaugurate solar energy project in Minnieh Governmental Hospital

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, inaugurated Saturday the alternative energy project for the Minnieh Governmental Hospital and the opening of the quot;CT-Scanquot; Center with a grant from Japan and the implementation of the United Nations Regional Service Center quot;UNIXquot;, in the presence of the Japanese Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki,nbsp;Deputy Ahmed Al-Khair, Head of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Muhammad Al-Khair, District Commissioner of Minnieh-Dinnieh, Jean Al-Khauli, Mayors of Minnieh and neighboring municipalities, the hospitalrsquo;s medical staff, and a crowd of activists and residents of the region.

In his inaugural word, Minister Abiad said: ldquo;It gives me great pleasure to stand before you today on this important occasion of the inauguration of the new renewable solar energy project at this Primary Health Care Centre,ldquo; pointing out that this project will reduce the energy costs and allow the transfer of resources towards facilitating patients#39; access to primary care, improving the quality of services, and supporting service providers and workers in health care centers.

He added: quot;The importance of primary health care programs cannot be overemphasized. It is the second pillar of the National Health Strategy, which was launched by the Ministry of Public Health two months ago, and a significant step towards achieving comprehensive health coverage…This program serves as the basis for providing health services, especially in the underprivileged regions, and among the neediest segments of society.rdquo;

Abiad went on to underline that ldquo;healthcare partnerships are key to optimizing resource use and improving health outcomes,rdquo; expressing deep appreciation to UNICEF, one of his ministryrsquo;s main partners, for the support provided over the years. ldquo;This project is a testament to the strength of partnership and cooperation between Lebanon and UNICEF in the field of health care. This project is an important step towards better care, and a reminder that health care is a basic human right,rdquo; he said.

nbsp;ldquo;As we inaugurate this project, let us pledge our commitment to better care for our people and patients without any discrimination, and that the Ministry of Public Health will continue to strive to provide patients with better health services and costs that do not burden the most vulnerable classes,rdquo; promised Abiad.

Following the Health Ministerrsquo;s word, honorary shields were distributed to the Japanese ambassador and the representative of the United Nations as a token of appreciation for the contributions of the Japanese government and the United Nations in the implementation of this project.

