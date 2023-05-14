Asian Football Confederation President arrives in Beirut

NNA – President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, arrived in Beirut a short while ago, accompanied by the Vice President of the Asian Football Confederation, President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haidar, Secretary General of the Asian Federation Datuk Seri Windsor John, Deputy Secretary General Waheed Kordani and Director of West Asian Federations Karim Haider.

Vice-President of the Lebanese Federation Mahmoud Al-Rabaa, Secretary-General Jihad Al-Shahaf, and Chairman of the Women#39;s Football Committee, Asaad Siblini, were at Beirut airport to welcome the Asian delegation.

