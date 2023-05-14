Singer Kate Ceberano reveals she has struggled with low self-esteem during the Covid lockdowns

<!–

Kate Ceberano has shared how she struggled with feeling ‘useless’ during the pandemic lockdowns.

The singer, 56, admits her self-esteem took a dive when she couldn’t perform in front of an audience.

“I think I felt like I was completely pointless. I felt like I couldn’t do anything of value to anyone,” she says The Daily Telegraph.

“All my life I’ve been able to get someone to sing along, make Friday night better. I’ve made them feel like their weddings mattered and I’ve made people feel better during drought and fire,” Kate continued.

“During Covid, I just felt completely useless. I just thought I better start deciding where I want to see myself get out of Covid. What value do I have?’

Kate said she was busy running a television show from her home and every Friday night she hosted a concert for her viewers.

That innovation led to her being inspired to record new music and the eventual release of her latest album, My Life is a Symphony, which she made with the support of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

In November, Kate celebrated her 56th birthday and marked the date by reflecting on how “lucky” she was to have passed the milestone.

The Bedroom Eyes singer shared a glowing birthday selfie with her Facebook followers and captioned it with some thoughtful words.

‘I feel so happy today. I have a house over my head, music, art and travel. Not everyone is so lucky,” she wrote.

Kate said she considers herself lucky to have had advantages in life and always tries to be considerate of those who are struggling.

“In a world that is busy building and tearing down, I consider these things a huge privilege. I never take them for granted,” she said.

Kate first rose to fame in the early 1980s as the lead singer of the pioneering Melbourne funk-pop band I’m Talking.

She also had success as a solo artist, with hits such as Young Boys Are My Weakness and Pash.