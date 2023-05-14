Knicks’ Josh Hart MISSED birth of his twin sons to play in season-ending defeat to the Heat

Reports say Hart won’t be home in time for the birth of his sons

So he stayed in Miami and came home right after Game 6 ended.

The Knicks’ season-ending loss to the Heat on Friday was far from Josh Hart’s most significant development of the day, as the Knicks guard missed the birth of his twin sons and wife Shannon.

According ESPNHart had contingency plans in place to get home and back in time for Game 6 in Miami, including a helicopter, a plane and a standby police escort.

But the 28-year-old was reportedly told on Friday en route to the airport that he was unlikely to return until his newborn sons were born, so he made the decision to stay in Florida and fly home just after the game.

Hart was able to see his new family on a video call from his hotel, according to ESPN, before playing 33 minutes in New York’s 96-92 loss to Miami.

While his mind – understandably – might have been focused on coming home to his newborns, Hart played a good game, scoring 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Hart was able to connect with his wife Shannon and his new family via video call in Miami

Hart and his wife Shannon have known each other since high school

“Obviously I don’t know what he’s going through, it’s probably a great feeling,” teammate and close friend Jalen Brunson said after the game, according to the New York Post.

“Tonight for him was a win-win situation. We win, we have another chance, we lose [and] he returns home and sees his two handsome boys. It’s a really amazing moment for him.

“He gave us what he could,” added coach Tom Thibodeau.

“It was one of those things, it happened, he took care of it as well as he could.”

Hart has a player option for $12.9 million next season, and whether he opts for or tests free agency, the Knicks will want him back.

The former Villanova star averaged 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds after arriving from Portland at the trade deadline, and New York went 17-8 with him in the regular season.