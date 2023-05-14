Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Russia’s Air Force Has a Very Fiery Day at the Border as It Tries to Bomb Ukraine

    Apocalyptic scenes were on display in Russia’s Bryansk region Saturday as four military aircraft were apparently blown out of the sky near the border, killing nearly a dozen service members.

    Officially, authorities blamed the Mi-8 helicopter crash on a mysterious engine fire, but video shared on social media by local residents appeared to show a missile hit the chopper just before it exploded.

    Around the same time the chopper crashed, an Su-34 fighter jet also came crashing down from the sky engulfed in flames. Residents in the town of Klintsy could be seen gathering around to gaze in horror at the fiery wreckage of the jet in a nearby wooded area.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

