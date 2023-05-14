Sophie treads across stepping stones as she supports daughter Lady Louise at Royal Horse Show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, managed to look elegant as she effortlessly crossed a series of dangerous stepping stones.

The Duchess carefully stepped between the rocks to reach an island during the Royal Horse Show in Windsor.

Sophie wore a green skirt with a brown jacket and a red sweater and managed not to slip despite the slippery conditions.

She crossed the stream to watch the Driving Marathon at the horse show.

Sophie also attended the event yesterday to watch her daughter Lady Louise compete.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, made sure to step over stones across a waterway in Windsor

Wearing a green skirt and brown jacket, the Duchess attended the Royal Horse Show after supporting her daughter Lady Louise at the event yesterday.

Lady Louise took up carriage driving, a love she shared with Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who helped establish the sport in Britain.

She was also photographed today wearing a stylish gray riding jacket paired with black trousers, a red jersey and a green shirt.

Lady Louise was seen at her event yesterday wearing a dark blue wool overcoat with a scarf and matching fedora hat with hunting feathers on the side.

She added simple drop earrings and a brooch for driving a carriage, believed to be a gift from her late grandfather and a brooch she wore to his funeral.

Until recently, Lady Louise was largely shielded from the public eye by her parents Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

But she is dear to the royal family and had a special relationship with her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip was particularly proud of his seventh child, as she was the first to bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor and carry on his family name.

Sophie and Louise’s appearance at the Royal Horse Show comes just days after a pedestrian was hit by an outrider in the Duchess’ motorcade, leaving her in a coma.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor photographed at the Royal Horse Show earlier today

Lady Louise on the second day of the show, taking part in the driving competition

She shared a love of carriage driving with her grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who helped establish the sport in Britain

The Duchess of Edinburgh dressed up in an oversized cream coat at the Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday

A police motorcycle collided with the elderly woman in Earl’s court on Wednesday.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the scene before the woman, in her 80s, was taken to hospital.

Buckingham Palace said after the incident that the Duchess of Edinburgh’s “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family”, adding she was grateful for the “prompt response” of emergency services.