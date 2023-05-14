Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egypt implements second largest project in its history to save the country

    By

    May 13, 2023

    NNA – Egypt is implementing huge projects in the field of agricultural developmentnbsp;to increase the agricultural area and expand productivity to save the country from a shortage of strategic crops, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The project aims to add about 230,000 acres to the agricultural area, which is completely irrigated from the waters of the underground reservoir in the region, where the project applies the method of clean farming, with the aim of providing agricultural produce free of pollutants to be exported abroad, and the number of companies for which land is allocated in the region is 16, all of which have started implementation.

