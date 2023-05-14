Daou: Together we will endeavor to complete the path of change

NNA ndash; MP Mark Daou wrote today on Twitter: quot;A political meeting, a year after the parliamentary elections, for parties, groups, and a number of figures and faces of change from all Lebanese regions, including Progress, Red Line, National Bloc, Change Movement in the South, North-Third District, Rise Up for Sovereignty…We evaluated the successes and failures during the past year, and called upon each other to coordinate work and all efforts to approach the main political battles in the future by having established a prelude on which to build further…We will confront together so as to complete the path of change.rdquo;

========R.Sh.