Eurovision fans are pouring into Liverpool in the hope that Britain’s Mae Muller can beat Swedish favorite Loreen

Excitement is ramping up in Liverpool with fans from all over the world pouring into the city’s fan village ahead of tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

Thousands from far and wide gathered for hours today in the beating sun at the city’s historic Pier Head site.

There was cheering from fans draped in Union Jack flags as many hope British contestant Mae Muller can beat Swedish favorite Loreen.

Some raced straight to the podium to secure a top spot for when the grand finale kicks off at 8pm.

28-year-old Sean from Liverpool wore a T-shirt featuring Finland’s entry Kaarija, the eccentric rapper whose hyperpop hit Cha Cha Cha is among the favorites to win.

Liverpool are organizing the match on behalf of Ukraine – and fans are showing their support for both countries

Liverpool’s fan village has opened its gates tonight in the run-up to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Thousands from far and wide gathered for hours today in the beating sun at the city’s historic Pier Head site

He said, “As you can see, I think you know who we’re supporting today. The favorite is clearly Finland. I think he has a chance.’

Speaking of the UK entry Mae Muller, who comes last, Sean added: ‘I’m enjoying the entry. I think there are some issues with the vocals.

“But I think it’s a good ending. It will be a nice conclusion to the show.’

Mark, 29, also from Liverpool, wore a luminous green outfit reminiscent of Kaarija’s own bolero-style coat.

He added about Muller’s song: ‘It’s very typical pop, it’s not the typical Eurovision style which I quite like. I think it will go pretty well.’

Speaking about Liverpool’s presentation of Ukrainian culture, Mark added: ‘I love it. If you look around you see Ukraine everywhere, whether it’s the signs or the flags, it’s just Ukrainian.

In fact, they’ve brought in a Ukrainian host to help out at Liverpool. I hope we have made Ukraine proud.’

Nicki, 30, from Darlington, came to the fan zone dressed as Serduchka with the Ukrainian flag painted on her cheeks, telling PA she usually watched the grand finale as part of a viewing party but had “wanted to do this for years”.

She said she supported Loreen of Sweden, another favorite to win, but also supported Muller.

Brits supporting British act Mae Muller draped in Union Jacks as they prepare to celebrate

Enthusiastic fans gathered to count down to tonight’s grand finale

Mae Muller shared how she hopes to make the UK proud as she prepares for the Eurovision Song Contest final

Union Jack flags filled the crowd today, with many Britons accompanying singer Mae Muller

There was cheering from fans dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra and families in Union flag outfits

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to secure a top spot for the performances

Twenty-six acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers

Liverpool are full of color today as fans celebrate ahead of the Eurovision final tonight

However, Nicki added, “I think it’s hard to compete with last year’s act. Last year we reached our peak. It’s just a shame we missed out on the win, but of course everyone wanted Ukraine to do well. So hopefully she’s on the left side of the board.’

She said Liverpool’s presentation of Ukrainian culture in the city was “fantastic” and showed “we are united”.

During the grand finale on Saturday night, Muller finally takes the stage after it emerged that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was not allowed to address the event.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from North London will finally perform her song I Wrote A Song for the international voting audience.

She hopes to continue the success of last year’s British entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

Twenty-six acts will perform at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC, after the UK agreed to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

It comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the event, said it rejected Mr Zelensky’s request to speak on Saturday for fear it could politicize the contest.

He had wanted to make an unannounced video appearance and was expected to beg the global public of millions to continue to support his country in its fight to fend off Russian invaders.

The UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine, whose entry won Eurovision last year but was unable to host this year due to the war

Fans gather behind fences as they queue to enter the M&S Bank Arena

In the photo: Olena Ablaieva (pictured right), with her daughter Vasylysa (left). The pair are originally from Ukraine, but now live in Sidcup with a host family after the outbreak of war last year. Today they travel from London to Liverpool to attend the game

Liverpool ahead: The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on BBC One tonight from 8pm

The EBU said Mr Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but “unfortunately” his request was against the rules.

The move drew criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson, among others.

The EBU declined to comment further.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday from 8 p.m.