Daniel Penny page on GiveSendGo has raised over $1 million in donations

The crowdfunding effort to raise money for the ex-Marine charged with second-degree murder in the death of homeless schizophrenic Jordan Neely has topped $1 million.

The fund was created by Daniel Penny’s lawyers. The fundraiser blurb says the money will be used to pay the 24-year-old Long Island native’s legal fees and for “any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense”.

The fundraising platform used is called GiveSendGo and until now it was best known for use by those accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and by Kyle Rittenhouse supporters.

The page hit 1 million within hours of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeting a link to the page. Penny, 24, was released pending trial on Friday hours after she surrendered to a police station and appeared in court to face criminal charges. He did not enter a plea.

Bond guarantor Ira Judelson told DailyMail.com that Penny was “very calm and nervous” and was “respectful” when he was arrested and brought to trial.

Daniel Penny, 24, visited the NYPD 5th Precinct this morning. He will soon go to court to be charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years. He is pictured with his lawyer

Many of those who donated large sums to Penny’s cause are anonymous, including the person who made the biggest pledge of $10,000.

The person left a comment that read, “Thank you for protecting the citizens that day.” The second largest donor, who pledged $5,000, is also anonymous.

This person wrote: “Do the right thing. Dan did. It’s not that difficult.

DeSantis was hit with a mixed reaction to rowing behind Penny, with some criticizing him for supporting vigilantism while others said it was a strong move.

Conservative Blog Statusred wrote following the governor’s comments that his remarks are “another clear marker that he is preparing a bid for higher office, that is, the presidency, in 2024 or 2028, most likely in 2024.”

RedState notes in its report that public statements such as the governor’s remarks about Jordan Neely “will play well with the conservative voter base.” The question is how it will pass to the general public.

Neely was a former subway performer renowned for his Michael Jackson impersonation, but in recent years he had fallen on hard times and struggled with schizophrenia.

Her death sparked protests, while others embraced Penny as a hero. His lawyers said he was acting in self-defense. Lawyers for Neely’s family said Neely didn’t hurt anyone and didn’t deserve to die.

Penny (left) will go to the NYPD today and is expected to be arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charges for putting Jordan Neely (right)

Neely’s mental health had deteriorated significantly in recent years, according to her family

An autopsy concluded that Neely’s death was a homicide due to neck compression. “Jordan Neely should still be alive today,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Penny did not speak to reporters. During a brief arraignment, Penny faced straight ahead with her hands cuffed.

He spoke quietly, offering one-word answers to Judge Kevin McGrath as his attorney, Steve Raiser, placed an arm around his shoulder.

If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Ira Judelson, who arranged bonds for famous cases in New York for decades, said: ‘I don’t know what was going on in his head, but it seemed like he wanted to get it over with and move the case forward . ‘

According to Judelson, Penny is “not a leak risk.” He said: “I’ve been doing this for 25 years and in my opinion he’ll meet all his court dates and be there.”

He added: ‘I don’t know what happened on that train. I can tell you that Mr. Penny will be in court.

Under the terms of the bond, Penny’s parents posted $10,000 in cash and guaranteed the remaining $90,000 should he flee.

Penny will have to report to Judelson once a week and has returned her passport. Judelson revealed that Penny was soon to graduate from New York University and wanted to become an architect.

Her parents were not in court on the advice of Judelson who sent a security guard to ensure Penny had her first court appearance.

Judelson said: “The court appearance went well. Penny’s life is a whirlwind right now. His name is everywhere”.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said Neely made threats and “frightened the passengers” when Penny approached him from behind and placed him in a chokehold.

Penny “continued to hold Mr. Neely in the chokehold for several minutes” even after he stopped moving, Steinglass said.

A freelance journalist who recorded Neely struggling to break free, then falling unconscious, said he yelled at passengers and begged for money on the train, but only got physical with person.

Penny pinned Neely to the floor of the subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a choke hold.

Neely’s death sparked outcry over many issues, including how the city treats people with mental illness, as well as crime, race and vigilantism.

Police questioned Penny, who is white, afterwards, but released him without charge. Neely was black.

Thomas Kenniff, an attorney for Penny, said he meant no harm to Neely and was handling the situation with “the integrity and honor which characterizes who he is and which characterizes his honorable service in the Corps of United States Marines”.

Donte Mills, an attorney for Neely’s family, disputed Penny’s version of events, saying the veteran “acted with indifference”. He didn’t care about Jordan, he cared about himself. And we can’t let that stand.

‘M. Neely didn’t attack anyone. Mills at a press conference on Friday. “He didn’t hit anyone. He didn’t hit anyone. But he was choked to death.

Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, cried as another family lawyer, Lennon Edwards, recounted the final moments before Penny tackled Neely to the ground and put him in a chokehold. ‘What did he think was going to happen?’ Mills asked.

Neely, remembered by some commuters for his Michael Jackson impersonations, had struggled with homelessness and mental illness in recent years, friends said.

He had been arrested multiple times and recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a 67-year-old woman as she exited a subway station in 2021.

Mills said Neely’s outlook changed after her mother was killed by her boyfriend in 2007.

“Nobody on that train asked Jordan, ‘What’s wrong, how can I help you? Mills said, urging New Yorkers in a similar situation, “Don’t attack.” Don’t choke. Don’t kill.

‘Don’t take someone’s life. Don’t take someone’s loved one away from them because they’re in a bad place.

Roger Abrams, a community health representative, said he saw Neely on the subway a week before he died.

Neely was disheveled and told people he was hungry and needed some spare change. Abrams said he approached Neely and asked him why he was no longer playing.

“I didn’t feel good,” Abrams recalled, telling Neely.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office waited to press charges in part because prosecutors wanted to know more about what happened on the train.

The delay has helped fuel protests in the city. Some people took to the subway tracks, disrupting service and leading to arrests.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that Neely’s death should not have happened.

A second-degree manslaughter conviction in New York requires a jury to find that a person engaged in reckless conduct that created an unjustifiable risk of death, knowingly ignored that risk, and acted recklessly. way that deviates grossly from the way a reasonable person would act in a similar situation. situation.