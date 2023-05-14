Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    10 AAPI-Owned Brands to Support During AAPI Heritage Month—and Every Month

    By

    May 13, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    10 AAPI-Owned Brands to Support During AAPI Heritage Month—and Every Month

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Brands.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which means it’s a great time to harness your spending power by supporting AAPI-founded and owned brands. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite AAPI-owned brands that we love to shop at any time of the year—not just in May.

    From “surprisingly healthy” instant ramen and 100 percent bamboo sheets for hot sleepers to clean Korean beauty brands with solid sustainability efforts to boot, scroll through below to check out some of our favorite AAPI-owned brands to support any time of the year.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy