LA Dodgers allow their fans on the field to watch the Lakers advance to NBA Conference Finals

Lebron James led the Lakers into the next round with 30 points on Friday night

And Dodgers fans took to the field to watch the final moments of the game

LA Dodgers fans were treated to a special moment Friday night as they were allowed to congregate on the field and watch on a pair of big screens as the Lakers headed to the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers took care of business across town against the Warriors, beating Golden State 122-101 at Crypto.com Arena to book a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

And while Dodgers fans are allowed on the field every Friday for a fireworks show, it was even sweeter this time around as they watched the Lakers wrap up a 4-2 series win.

Video from the scene at Dodger Stadium shows what looks like thousands of fans reveling in the Lakers victory, which came with a 4-2 win for the Dodgers over the Padres.

Freddie Freeman hit three runs — including a seventh-inning solo home run — as the Dodgers won their third straight game.

Dodgers fans gathered on the field and watched as the Lakers wrapped up their streak on Friday

LeBron James’ 30 points lifted the Lakers to a 122-101 win to clinch the series on Friday night

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as LA set up a matchup with the Nuggets in the Conference Finals.

While James and Co. missed the playoffs completely last year and lost in the first round the previous year, they surprisingly reached the conference finals for the second time in four years after their 2020 championship in the bubble.

Their series against the Nuggets will begin on Tuesday, with the first two games to be played in Denver.

The Dodgers will wrap up a three-game series against the Padres on Sunday.