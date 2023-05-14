I’m an interior design expert – these are the WORST furniture buying mistakes

An interior design expert has shared the very costly mistakes people often make when buying furniture – whether it’s spending on items that aren’t “durable” or wasting on things who have “inexpensive” alternatives.

Billy Shaw, founder and CEO of a furniture company 7th avenueof Los Angeles, Calif., spoke exclusively with DailyMail.com to explain all the ways customers can avoid wasting money when shopping for decor for their homes.

Choosing furniture for your abode is a very important task as you’re going to see and use most of it every day – and it’s no secret that some pieces can be quite expensive, so Billy explained that it’s “crucial” to take your time and not rush to buy anything.

The expert explained that people often try to cut costs by getting cheaper items – but end up losing money in the long run when they break and need to be replaced quickly.

Additionally, he said many make the mistake of shelling out tons of money for items that “only serve a cosmetic purpose” and aren’t worth spending more.

Billy also revealed that many furniture shoppers tend to pull out their wallets without analyzing their “lifestyle” or reading reviews first – which the CEO says is a major oversight.

From the main things you should focus on when shopping for furniture, to items you should prioritize if shopping on a budget, Billy shared a slew of tips for people getting ready to furnish their homes. as well as reflecting on the biggest mistakes he has seen customers make.

First mistake: not taking the time to think about your “lifestyle” before buying furniture

One of the biggest mistakes Billy says he’s seen clients make is buying furniture that doesn’t fit their “lifestyle.”

Before you buy anything for your home, Billy recommended taking a moment to “evaluate” yourself – and, if you’re the type of person who might make a mess, spend a little extra on furniture protection, because that’s will be worth it. the long term.

“For example, if you’re a youngster living alone in an apartment, you might opt ​​for 100% linen upholstery, as you’re less likely to stain or dirty your sofas,” he explained.

“However, if you have kids or pets, you might want to consider stain-resistant or washable upholstery fabrics.”

One mistake Billy – the CEO of furniture company 7th Avenue – said he’s seen customers make is getting items that don’t fit their ‘lifestyle’

Mistake Two: Trying to Cut Costs by Buying Cheap Items

Billy told DailyMail.com that the two most important things to consider when buying furniture are ‘functionality’ and ‘durability’.

If you’re spending hundreds, or even thousands, on a piece of furniture, you want it to be an investment that will last for years.

He explained that cheap parts “sound good in theory” but end up being more “expensive in the long run because they will need to be replaced more frequently”.

Besides being a waste of money, Billy pointed out that going through tons of furniture is “bad for the environment”.

“We have a big landfill problem in the United States, with furniture being one of the biggest culprits,” he added.

Mistake 3: Spending too much on decorations that “only serve an aesthetic purpose”

While Billy thinks you shouldn’t skimp on buying furniture, he said the same is not true of decorating.

He said items that “only serve a cosmetic purpose” usually have “inexpensive” alternatives, so there’s no need to pay high prices for them.

He added that it’s definitely important to make your home look nice, so you shouldn’t avoid decorations all together, but just be careful not to overspend on products that won’t “wear out a lot”.

Fourth mistake: Not choosing the right sofa

If you’re on a budget and can only afford to spend a lot on just one item – Billy said you should focus on your sofa (stock image)

If you’re on a budget and can’t afford to spend a lot on just one item, Billy said you should focus on your couch.

He explained that while some furniture can certainly be put on the backburner, your couch should be front and center since your “entire living room” will likely be centered around the object.

“The couch is absolutely one of the most crucial investments you should make,” he said.

“You end up spending a lot of time on your couch. This is where people relax, work, live and even socialize with friends and family.

When it comes to finding the perfect sofa, he said comfort is a key factor to consider.

He recommends sofas that have a friction count of at least 50,000 or more and are made from solid wood.

Billy also said to focus on “high density cushions to avoid sagging after just a few years of use.”

Fifth mistake: Not paying enough attention to the material the furniture is made of

According to Billy, it is important to focus on the composition of the furniture, which is something people often forget (stock image)

According to Billy, it is important to focus on the composition of the furniture, which people often forget.

“The worst materials are particleboard/plywood construction, low friction fabrics that aren’t stain resistant, low density foam, and poor quality down feathers,” he explained.

“People should avoid buying feather couches. Feather down is a popular way for sofa makers to increase the comfort level of sofas, but they are incredibly tedious and high maintenance.

“Down cushions don’t spring back naturally and the cushions need to be constantly re-fluffed. Down feathers can also escape from cushions, which can create a mess.

Instead, he said to use a down alternative, which “gives the level of comfort and softness of down, but without all the hassle.”

Mistake Six: Not Spending Time Reading Reviews Before Buying Something

The interior design expert said the final mistake people often make is not reading reviews before making a purchase.

“Be sure to read all the reviews – good and bad,” he suggested. ‘Read negative reviews to make sure you are comfortable with the downsides a piece of furniture would have.

“Also, be sure to read third-party review sites like TrustPilot or even online forums like Reddit to ensure you’re getting opinions and feedback from real people.”