Vengaboys provide a cheerful show just hours before Eurovision 2023

Vengaboys take the stage for an energetic show at the Eurovision Village just hours before the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and share their hopes of performing one day.

Dutch music group Eurodance impressed the crowd on Saturday with a very cheerful performance in Liverpool, dressed in fluorescent outfits.

The group – consisting of Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-Van Rijswijk, Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa – also told how they are asked to ‘always’ participate in the Eurovision song contest.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, Vengaboys confessed that they send Boom Boom to the Eurovision Song Contest ‘every year’, but are always rejected because they shared their hopes for next year.

They said, ‘We are asked this all the time. We are asked every year by everyone except those in charge. We’d like… maybe next year, who knows?’

They admitted that they have tried to represent the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest before and continued: ‘We tried it with Boom Boom. Every year we send Boom Boom but they don’t accept it.

It must be a new number. We should write a new song that’s a little bit naughty and record it.’

Their comments came as they took the stage to perform in the Eurovision Village ahead of the highly anticipated Eurovision Final at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Kim, 49, looked trendy in a sequined blue bodysuit, which she paired with matching over-the-knee boots.

She pulled her brunette locks back into a sleek ponytail as she put on a very energetic display for the show.

Meanwhile, Denise, 44, looked very vibrant in a pink and orange jumpsuit embellished with bright yellow shoulder and hip pads.

She adorned her ensemble with yellow heart earrings and accentuated her features with lots of mascara.

Robin, 45, dresses like a sailor in a white and navy suit while Donny dons an edgy look in a bright blue glitzy jumpsuit embellished with pink tassels.

Vengaboys topped the charts of the 1990s with dance anthems including Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!, We’re Going to Ibiza and We Like to Party.

They celebrate their 25th anniversary this year and returned to the UK last month, just weeks before their pre-Eurovision performance.

They will also perform at numerous music festivals across the country, while also flying to Dubai and Ibiza.

From April to October, the band travels Scotland, Ireland and England for a slew of gigs – including Elgin’s Macmoray Easter Festival, Brighton’s Noughty 90s Festival and Butlins’ 90s Reloaded in Somerset.

The Dutch group, known for their flamboyant fashion and beat hits, toured Australia earlier this year on their 25th anniversary tour.

The band came to the limelight in 1998 when their hit We Like To Party preached number 1 in Belgium, before Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom topped the UK charts a year later.

After four albums, the group temporarily broke up in 2002, when Denise welcomed her first child, Jayden, during the hiatus.

The band then reunited in 2006, with Roy, who later embarked on a career as a cabin crew at Dutch airline KLM, being replaced by Donny as he did not return to the group.

Roy previously said of his decision to leave, “I wanted to experience the world as myself, with no bodyguards, no promoters, no record company people.”

The band released new singles in 2010 and 2013, before making a Christmas album in November 2014.

They then supported Steps on their Party on the Dancefloor Tour in November and December 2017.