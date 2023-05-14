Eagles’ superstar QB Jalen Hurts receives his master’s degree in human relations from Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts was seen accepting his degree at the University of Oklahoma

He first earned an undergraduate degree from Alabama in 2019

Jalen Hurts’ lucrative offseason got even better Friday night as he earned his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

In a video posted by Dr. David Surratt, Oklahoma’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students, Hurts was seen accepting his degree as onlookers cheered on the Eagles quarterback.

Hurts also received cheers from his agent, Nicole Lynn, who posted a congratulatory message to the Pro Bowl quarterback along with a series of graduation photos.

“Leads his team to a Super Bowl, becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, while finishing his master’s degree,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, J!” »

Hurts poses with Officer Nicole Lynn (right) and others after earning her master’s degree

Hurts previously earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama

Hurts was seen receiving his diploma in a video posted by the school’s dean of students

Hurts earned an undergraduate degree in communication and information science from the University of Alabama in 2018 in just three years, but ended his college football career in Oklahoma the following year.

There he finished second in the Heisman Trophy and began his master’s degree.

Hurts’ latest graduation came just weeks after signing a mammoth, five-year, $255 million deal with the Eagles – the largest in NFL history.

Of that, $179m is fully guaranteed, although the 24-year-old has made it clear that his work ethic won’t be affected at all.

Jalen Hurts poses with his agent Nicole Lynn after receiving the biggest contract in NFL history

Hurts earned MVP consideration for his play in 2022 as he tallied 35 regular season touchdowns

“It’s not a moment where I can reflect, because the journey is not over,” Hurts said.

“I’ve been on this constant quest of trying to be the best player I can be – with no limits, just trying to be the best version of myself.”

Hurts’ latest achievement off the pitch will be particularly appreciated by his parents, who are both teachers.

The Eagles and their star quarterback will start their 2023 season Sept. 10 at the Patriots in Week 1.