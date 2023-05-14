The fans of One Show compare Rylan Clark’s VERY spicy leather pants to THOSE Ross Geller pants

One Show fans loved Rylan Clark’s feisty ensemble as he hosted the programme’s Eurovision special with Alex Jones on Saturday.

The presenter, 34, pulled out all the stops for the occasion as he donned sizzling shiny leather trousers for his stay on the couch.

Meanwhile, Rylan, who also commentates for Eurovision, paired his slim-fitting trousers with super-high heeled Christian Louboutin boots and a shimmering semi-sheer white top.

And fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the star’s appearance, with one even comparing his look to Friends character Ross Geller’s famous leather pants.

“Nice to see that Rylan borrowed Ross Geller’s sticky pants for #theoneshow,” the viewer wrote.

While another shared, “Well @Rylan and his outfit are screaming #eurovision.”

“Not been funny, but Rylan, you don’t look comfortable in those pants on that couch,” a third commented.

“Someone’s going to squeak when they walk,” joked a fourth fan.

‘Nooooooood @Rylan’s outfit!!! Looking (fire emojis) as always per!’ said a fifth person who was impressed.

With another appreciative person commenting, “I’m OBSESSED with @Rylan’s pants on #theoneshow.”

Showing off his impressive outfit, Rylan shared his fear that he wouldn’t be able to make it to the studio in time thanks to his sky-high boots – which were autographed by Christian Louboutin himself.

Fortunately, Alex had a solution, as at the end of the show, a handsome bodyguard came out to lead the host to the stage.

Rylan and Alex were joined by a host of Eurovision legends on the show, including Sonia, Cheryl Baker and Sandy Shaw.

It comes after Rylan and Scott Mills had to be rescued by emergency services during the Eurovision pandemonium in Liverpool on Friday.

The duo, who commentated on the two semi-finals, found themselves stuck in the throng of fans after a dinner near the M&S Arena ahead of Saturday’s live final.

Rylan took to his Instagram to share updates with followers revealing that Merseyside Water Rescue helped him and Scott, 50, onto a boat, only for the ship to fail to come out of the dock.

The former X Factor star was then forced to jump into the back of the emergency services car as they were slowly escorted to their hotel by the throng of music fans.

Decked out in a high visibility jacket, Rylan could be seen giving directions to the driver, while Scott complained, “This is ridiculous.”

The This Morning presenter then recalled the story and said: ‘Actually there were no cars and we didn’t know the arena were all leaving at the same time’.

‘So Merseyside Water and Rescue came to our rescue and they got us scooped up but we couldn’t leave the dock.

After being distracted by life saving equipment in the car, he went on to say: ‘So Merseyside Water Rescue have decided to take us back to our hotel which is very nice and they have given me a high viscose to keep me warm’.

The host later shared a photo posing in the outfit before thanking the friendly team.

In the grand finale, Muller finally takes the stage. After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from North London will finally perform her song I Wrote A Song for the international voting audience.

Muller hopes to continue the success of Sam Ryder, last year’s British entry, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

But the British entrant will have to beat the odds if she hopes to take the win.

She is currently 10th favorite to win at odds of 40/1. Sweden is favourite, followed by Finland and Ukraine.

Muller said she was also touched to see “as many Ukrainian flags in the streets as British ones.”

“This is what Eurovision is about, it’s about people supporting each other,” she added.