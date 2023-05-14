The Twisted True-Crime Life of Joran van der Sloot

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Handout

Joran van der Sloot has been called a serial killer, a pathological liar, and a monster. His own lawyer once called him a psychopath who should never be believed.

Now, he is headed to America.

The imminent extradition of the 35-year-old Dutchman from Peru—to face decade-old charges of wire fraud and extortion—reinvigorates one of the most-covered stories of the early 2000s: the disappearance of Natalee Holloway and the investigation into van der Sloot.

