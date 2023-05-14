Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in a cropped jacket with husband Justin over coffee in NYC

Hailey Bieber opted for stylish comfort when she joined her husband, Justin Bieber, on a coffee weekend in New York City on Saturday.

The Rhode founder, 26, and Peaches hitmaker, 29, were recently spotted having a romantic dinner at Nobu on Friday during their trip to the Big Apple.

The media personality, who currently has 49.5 million Instagram followers, slipped into a pair of low-waisted, black and white striped Adidas track pants, making her tight midriff easy to see.

She also added a dark blue, cropped suit jacket that the model zipped up close to the base of her collarbone.

The star wore a pair of sneakers to complete her overall ensemble for the grocery run, and donned a white Porsche cap to partially cover her short locks styled in a braid.

She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold earrings teamed with a gold bracelet and donned black oval-shaped sunglasses for a fashionable glow to her look for the day.

Hailey slung an off-white handbag over her left shoulder to stash a few items she might need while she grabbed some nice coffee.

Her husband, Justin, was also dressed as they strolled the bustling streets, wearing a short-sleeved pastel orange T-shirt.

The Grammy winner also donned a pair of light brown loose-fitting pants and wore a pair of vibrant orange Drew loafers.

His wife of nearly five years was seen balancing a tray full of ice and hot drinks, with a tasty snack in a small paper bag. Justin himself carried an iced coffee in his right hand as the two lovebirds made their way to their next destination.

Their coffee run comes shortly after the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, enjoyed a romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu on Friday.

The businesswoman went topless under a baby blue blazer and showed off her toned legs in a miniskirt of the same color and material. She slipped into a pair of closed-toed, short-heeled white shoes.

The Baby singer wore baggy jeans teamed with a white shirt and blue button placket to somewhat coincide with Hailey’s ensemble color scheme for the evening.

Hailey and Justin first crossed paths in 2009 on the Today show and later sparked romance rumors in 2014.

In 2016, the couple split up, and Justin later got back together with Selena Gomez from October 2017 until their split in March 2018. Later that same year, the singer and model got back together and got engaged in July in the Bahamas.

In September 2018, the lovebirds tied the knot in a small private ceremony and held a larger wedding in South Carolina the following year with numerous attendees.

During an interview with Fashion Australia in February, Hailey, who recently called for “love” amid the Selena Gomez drama, opened up about her marriage to the Love Yourself hitmaker.

When asked by her husband what her “favorite thing about” marriage was, she replied, “Honestly, my favorite thing about getting married is the company I think we have.”

The model went on to say, “Truly, you are my best friend in the whole world. There’s no one I’d rather spend more time with or do something with.’

Early last year, Hailey also opened up to the Wall Street Journal about plans to have kids with the Canadian-born singer and admitted, “I think we’d ideally try for the next few years.”

Also on Saturday, Hailey made the big announcement on Instagram that her Rhode brand is once again expanding to become officially available in the UK later this month in May.

She excitedly wrote the caption “VK!!! We’re bringing the world of @rhode to you and I can’t wait. May 17 8am BST! Get ready to get frosted,” followed by a white heart emoji.

The beauty wore a short sleeve cropped England shirt with shades of red, blue and white. She paired the top with just white underwear as she posed for the camera.

Other photos in the snaps carousel include close-ups of the products, such as the peptide gloss liquid, and herself wearing the peptide lip treatment.

In March, Hailey also celebrated the launch of Rhode in Canada and held a party to commemorate the successful move. Justin, whose home country is Canada, joined his wife for the festivities.