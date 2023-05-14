Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Thousands will line the streets as King Charles is presented with the Scottish Crown Jewels

    Thousands will line the streets as King Charles is presented with the Scottish Crown Jewels

    Thousands of people line the streets as King Charles receives the Scottish Crown Jewels during a special service at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh

    By Craig McDonald

    Published: 5:15 p.m. EDT, May 13, 2023 | Update: 5:23 p.m. EDT, May 13, 2023

    The Scottish Crown Jewels will be presented to the King during a special service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

    Thousands of spectators are expected on the Royal Mile for the ceremony, which will see the Honors of Scotland escorted from Edinburgh Castle a short distance from the cathedral by a popular procession of 100 representatives from across the country.

    But while the date of the service is still a closely guarded secret, it appears that a government agency accidentally let the cat out of the bag.

    Historic Environment Scotland sent an email to thousands of its members last week warning that Edinburgh Castle was to be closed to the public on Wednesday July 5 due to ‘planned ceremonial activities’.

    He also warned that the castle’s Crown Room – which normally houses Scotland’s honours, with the world’s oldest crown jewels – is set to be closed from July 4-6.

    The Scottish Crown Jewels will be presented to the King at a special service of dedication and thanksgiving at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh

    Buckingham Palace last week revealed the King was due to travel to Edinburgh to host a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on July 4.

    The priceless honors of Scotland include the Crown, Scepter and Sword of State. The crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the coronation of Queen Mary of Guise at Holyrood Abbey in 1540.

    The crown has more than 40 precious stones. The 3-foot-long Scepter and the 5-foot-long Sword of State are even older, each dating to around 1500.

    Last night the Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland and Buckingham Palace had no comment.

