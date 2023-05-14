The Story of Taylor Swift, Told in Real Estate

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images, Zillow and StreetEasy

Taylor Swift fans, your chance has come once more to rent a piece of history—specifically, the Cornelia Street apartment that inspired her Lover song “Cornelia Street,” which includes the lyric, “I rent a place on Cornelia Street.”

Swift briefly rented the charming West Village pied-à-terre beginning in 2016, while renovating her massive apartment in Tribeca. It was in this hallowed space (initially built as a carriage house in 1870) where, as Swift sings, she memorized “the creaks in the floor.” The going theory among Swifties is that the song documents Swift’s early romance with her ex Joe Alwyn.

In the song, Swift reveals that “if you ever walk away, I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.” Now, one month after the couple split, the apartment is back in the spotlight as its real estate broker drums up publicity in TMZ. All this can be yours, for $45,000 per month.

