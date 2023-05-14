Ben Ward claims RFU lacks leadership after denying Jersey the chance to mix it with the elite

Jersey have won the Championship ahead of Ealing but cannot play among the top flight

Their Saint-Pierre land contains 4,000, below the 10,000 required by the chiefs

Ealing had threatened to sue the RFU as they were again denied promotion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ben Ward has revealed his frustration at the failure of rugby bosses to once again allow the Championship winners to fulfill their dream of a place in the top flight.

Jersey, which Ward’s Ealing side beat 35-31 on Saturday to win the Championship Cup, propelled the London club to the title but were denied a place in the top flight due to not being able to meet the strict criteria set by the RFU.

Much like Ealing, who has been barred from standing in previous seasons, their St. Pierre ground has a capacity of just 4,000 – well below the 10,000 demanded by rugby chiefs to let them rub shoulders with Saracens, Leicester and Northampton.

Ealing had threatened to sue the RFU if she was again denied promotion to the Premiership if she, and not Jersey, had won this season’s title.

Ward, banging the drum for the championship, said, “He’s there for everyone to see right now. I would like to say what I would like but I am getting myself into trouble.

Ben Ward accused the RFU of lacking leadership after Jersey’s promotion rejection

“Teams like Jersey and ourselves are functioning well. They don’t spend too much.

“The Championship is very healthy at the moment with a few clubs growing. This game shows what a good league it is right now with two teams at a certain level.

“We’ve played each other five times now (Ealing and Jersey) and it would be nice to have a bit more support at that level.

“Unfortunately, we need leadership! »