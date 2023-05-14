Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Ben Ward claims RFU lacks leadership after denying Jersey the chance to mix it with the elite

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Ben Ward claims RFU lacks leadership after denying Jersey the chance to mix it with the elite

    Ealing’s Ben Ward says RFU lacks leadership as he expresses frustration with bosses REFUSING Championship winning Jersey the chance to mix it with the top flight based on strict criteria

    Jersey have won the Championship ahead of Ealing but cannot play among the top flight
    Their Saint-Pierre land contains 4,000, below the 10,000 required by the chiefs
    Ealing had threatened to sue the RFU as they were again denied promotion

    By Gary Fitzgerald for the Sunday Mail

    Published: 6:46 p.m. EDT, May 13, 2023 | Update: 6:56 p.m. EDT, May 13, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Ben Ward has revealed his frustration at the failure of rugby bosses to once again allow the Championship winners to fulfill their dream of a place in the top flight.

    Jersey, which Ward’s Ealing side beat 35-31 on Saturday to win the Championship Cup, propelled the London club to the title but were denied a place in the top flight due to not being able to meet the strict criteria set by the RFU.

    Much like Ealing, who has been barred from standing in previous seasons, their St. Pierre ground has a capacity of just 4,000 – well below the 10,000 demanded by rugby chiefs to let them rub shoulders with Saracens, Leicester and Northampton.

    Ealing had threatened to sue the RFU if she was again denied promotion to the Premiership if she, and not Jersey, had won this season’s title.

    Ward, banging the drum for the championship, said, “He’s there for everyone to see right now. I would like to say what I would like but I am getting myself into trouble.

    Ben Ward accused the RFU of lacking leadership after Jersey’s promotion rejection

    “Teams like Jersey and ourselves are functioning well. They don’t spend too much.

    “The Championship is very healthy at the moment with a few clubs growing. This game shows what a good league it is right now with two teams at a certain level.

    “We’ve played each other five times now (Ealing and Jersey) and it would be nice to have a bit more support at that level.

    “Unfortunately, we need leadership! »

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy