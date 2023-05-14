Donald Trump is forced to cancel outdoor Iowa rally after multiple tornado warnings issued

Former President Donald Trump was forced to cancel his outdoor rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday due to multiple tornado warnings in a move he says is for the “safety of patriots.”

“Unfortunately, due to tornado warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater,” Trump said in a message to Truth Social, hours before the start. ‘event.

‘Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe there!

The rally was set to run alongside the appearance of potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis in the early voting state as the pair prepare for a heated rivalry if the governor of Florida enters the race.

Before the rally was officially called off, Trump hinted that the event might be postponed for the safety of his supporters.

‘Watch out for tornadoes in Iowa. For the safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold-out rally,’ he posted to Truth Social.

“I’m near the Palm Beach airport ready to go, but we’re on hold due to very bad weather in Iowa. Please seek shelter or refuge!”

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Des Moines area on Saturday that is expected to remain in effect until at least 7 p.m.

Workers photographed the dismantling of structures during the rally after it was postponed due to bad weather

Thousands of supporters were expected to attend the rally to hear the former president speak

Photos of participants queuing to enter the rally before it was finally canceled

Earlier in the day, Ron DeSantis appeared to take a swipe at Trump during an appearance at the Sioux Center, Iowa, calling out recent GOP campaign struggles that have often been blamed on the former president.

“Nothing can replace winning,” he said in a speech alongside Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra. “We must reject the culture of defeat that has infected our party in recent years.”

DeSantis remains Trump’s closest rival in the 2024 presidential race, and is expected to announce his campaign in the coming months.

After a strong start that saw him lead the former president in several polls, a resurgence by Trump has seen the Florida governor consistently trail by more than 20 points in recent polls.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, right, react to members of the public at a fundraising picnic for U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday

DeSantis’ appearance at a fundraiser saw him teasing a 2024 presidential platform to counter front-runner Donald Trump, where he warned that “governing is not entertaining”.

“Governing isn’t about building a brand or talking on social media and signaling virtue,” said DeSantis, who wore a blue button-down shirt with no tie or jacket. “It’s ultimately about winning and delivering results.”

He then spoke of his willingness to embrace conservative cultural struggles and said the ‘time for apologies’ for losing ‘is over’, another apparent jab at the former president who still insists he has won the 2020 presidential election.

DeSantis has previously avoided directly criticizing Trump in recent appearances, but he cited Trump’s insistence that he won the 2020 election in his remarks.

“If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again,” he said.

Damage seen in Laguna Heights, Texas on May 13, 2023, as a series of tornadoes tears through the heartland of the United States

The National Weather Service has issued multiple tornado watches for the Des Moines, Iowa area through Saturday evening

It comes as more than two dozen tornadoes swept through the heartland of the United States in recent days, spanning many states including Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana and Louisiana.

At least two people were killed when a tornado tore through the small Texas town of Laguna Heights, while more than a dozen people were injured.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple tornado watches for the Des Moines, Iowa area through Saturday evening, bringing winds up to 70 mph and large hail.

The effect was in place until at least 7 p.m., prompting the cancellation of Trump’s planned rally that would have been in the storm’s path.