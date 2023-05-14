Kim Kardashian rocks camo pants and a black tank top as she heads to a meeting with an AHS script

Kim Kardashian was pictured getting ready for her appearance on the upcoming season 12 of American Horror Story as she headed to a meeting on Saturday.

The 42-year-old mogul – who attended a Lakers game on Friday – stepped out in style as she made her way to The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, script for the show in hand.

The television personality was dressed in camo print cargo pants and a fitted black tank top. She bared her toned arms in the look, which had a modest scoop neckline.

Kardashian owned a black folder, which had a laminated front with an American Horror Story script inside the clear sleeve.

Last month, it was announced that the mother of four has been cast in the upcoming season of the popular series.

On the road: Kim Kardashian was pictured getting ready for her appearance on the upcoming season 12 of American Horror Story while on her way to a meeting on Saturday

Preparation: She was holding a black folder, which had a laminated front with an American Horror Story script in the clear sleeve

Kim finished off her groomed ensemble with a pair of open-toed heels that flashed a nude pedicure.

Her lustrous jet black hair was swept up in a severe bun with baby hair framing her face and neatly framing her face.

She skipped earrings and showed off her go-to look — a short, shimmery nude shade applied to squared nails.

In addition to the script, Kim also carried a shiny black animal-print Hermes bag.

Her face was meticulously made up with flattering makeup that emphasized her stunning features.

She skipped earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, opting instead for an understated less-is-more look.

According to deadline production for the show has been suspended due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Trucks and stagehands heading to the set reportedly turned around when they saw the picket outside.

Guest star: Last month it was announced that the mother of four has been cast in the upcoming season of the popular series

Casual look: Kim was dressed in camo print cargo pants and a fitted black tank top. The superstar donned glossy black sunglasses as she stepped out of a car

Aside from Kim, other stars who will guest star on the upcoming season of the show include Lady Gaga, Adam Levine, and Naomi Campbell.

On April 10, Kardashian dropped the surprise news on her Instagram page when she posted a trailer for the upcoming 12th season of AHS.

The ominous clip didn’t depict Kim, but it had eerie music that read, “AHS12. Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate. This summer.’

Kim simply captioned the short clip with eyes and a drop of blood emoji.

The clip showed a hint of a female figure in the background, but it was unclear whether it was to represent Kim or Emma.

However, Kim has not said what role she will play in the show The Hollywood Reporter revealed details shortly after the star shared the announcement.

The outlet reported that the new season will be called Delicate and will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The book is about a woman who is convinced that someone sinister is preventing her pregnancy from happening.

The publication noted that the season will be written by Halley Feiffer, who will also serve as showrunner.

Accessory: In addition to the script, Kim also had a shiny black animal-print Hermes bag with her

Hairstyle: Her glossy jet black hair was swept up in a heavy bun with baby hair framing her face and neatly framing her face

Surprise! On April 10, Kardashian dropped the surprise news on her Instagram page when she posted a trailer for the upcoming 12th season of AHS

Star-studded: In addition to Kim, there are other stars who will guest star on the upcoming season of the show, including Lady Gaga, Adam Levine, and Naomi Campbell

In a statement to THR, AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy said, “Kim is one of the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

He added, “Emma and I are thrilled to be partnering with this true force in culture.

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

Emma previously starred on AHS from 2013 to 2019 during seasons three, four, seven, and eight; she played Madison Montgomery, Maggie Esmerelda, Serena Belinda and Brooke Thompson.