Ivanka Trump chic display in stylish summer dress and straw hat as family head to synagogue Miami

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump was the picture of serenity as she walked with her sons and husband to their local synagogue in Miami on Saturday.

The 41-year-old could be seen with two of their three children as they walked on freshly manicured South Florida lawns in Miami’s Surfside area.

The former senior White House adviser looked the world away from her father’s legal troubles and watched effortlessly chic as she wore a flowing white sundress and wide-brimmed sun hat with black cork wedges.

Children Joseph, nine, and Theodore, seven, wore their bicycle helmets as they rode their scooters as the family made their way to the Young Israel Orthodox Temple.

Her husband, Jared, 42, took the lead as he led his family through the quiet streets. The couple are also parents to an 11-year-old daughter, Arabella, who was not present.

Jared and Ivanka both wore sunglasses to shield their eyes from the strong Florida sun.

He took charge when the family was crossing the road and made sure everyone crossed safely.

Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009 to marry Jared, an Orthodox Jew, and they are also raising their three children in the Orthodox tradition.

The trip to the synagogue has since become a weekly routine for the family – a habit they maintained while living in Washington DC

The family seemed to be enjoying their Saturday morning outing with many of them smiling along the course.

The family moved to Florida in January 2021 after Ivanka’s father, former President Donald Trump, left the White House.

They have spent the past two years living at Arte Surfside, a luxury condominium nestled between Miami Beach and Bal Harbor.

They are close to completing the renovations of their $24 million waterfront mansion on Indian Creekan exclusive island known as the “Billionaire Bunker”.

The couple bought the repairman just over a year after dropping $31.8 million on a two-acre lot on the island in 2020. They plan moving into the 8,500 square foot space abode with their children once it’s finally complete.

Ivanka and Jared’s current rental at Arte Surfside is set to hit the market for $18.8 million this year.

Ivanka has led a life of leisure since officially leaving politics in November, but she’s not released from Washington, DC — or her family’s legal troubles — just yet.

In March she has called for a delay in bringing to justice New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million fraud lawsuit against The Trump Organization.

She left the Trump Organization in 2017 to join her father’s White House administration.

Ivanka’s attorneys argued that the fraud complaint “contains no allegation that Mrs. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements.”

She and Jared were also both iissued subpoenas in February by the special counsel investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

She and her husband announced in November that they were retiring from politics

The former first daughter was at the White House during the Capitol Riot and urged her father to address his supporters. She was also in the Oval Office when the then-president asked Pence to block or delay the congressional vote to certify the election.

Both Ivanka and Jared had served as political advisers to former President Donald Trump when he was in the White House.

But when he announced in November that he would be seeking the highest office in America again, Ivanka and Jared released a statement saying, “I love my dad very much. This time around, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family.

“I have no intention of entering politics. Although I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena.

She has distanced herself from her father in recent months, but gave a statement on her father’s landmark indictment in late March, days before his arrest.

“I love my father and I love my country. Today I am in pain for both,’ she wrote in a brief post on her Instagram Stories. “I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing their support and concern.”

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying first-degree business documents after turning himself in to authorities in New York on April 4, making him the first U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges involving three different payments, including a $130,000 payment Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. .