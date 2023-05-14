Knicks fans rip down Julius Randle’s MSG poster with calls for him to be traded after playoff exit

<!–

Several furious Knicks fans were seen tearing up the team’s star forward Julius Randle’s poster outside Madison Square Garden before stomping and graffiti on it, with calls for the double All-Star being traded after the Knicks suffered a second-round playoff exit. at the Miami Heat.

In the aftermath of the Knickerbockers’ 96-92 season-ending loss on Friday night, a lot of backlash was directed at Randle, who won the Most Improved Player of 2021 award, including from basketball analyst ESPN Stephen A.Smith.

The 28-year-old – one of the Knicks’ most experienced players – had his series-worst performance in Game 6 against Miami, scoring 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds.

Following his latest on-court display, a small crowd of angry Knicks fans rallied to vent their frustration with their team’s No. 30, recording the entire moment before sharing it on social media.

The crowd ripped the Randle poster from a wall in a hallway near Madison Square Garden before stomping on the sign and spray-painting it while others mocked the player in front of nearby NYPD officers.

Angry Knicks fans tore up Julius Randle's poster at MSG after Friday's Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in South Florida

NYPD officers removed the vandalized ad after passers-by took photos of it, with white graffiti covering Randle’s face, which was covered with the words: ‘TRADE ME’

Cops then moved to remove the vandalized ad as passers-by took photos of the white graffiti sprayed on Randle’s face, which was covered with the words: ‘TRADE ME’.

As the video went viral on social media, a retired NBA player came to Randle’s defense, despite the power forward’s shortcomings in the playoffs.

‘Annnnnnnnnd that’s what I was talking about with the Knicks fans. Best team of a decade ending hard but over the season and that’s what’s happening,’ tweeted Richard Jefferson – a 2016 NBA champion with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks forward Julius Randle had his series-worst performance in Game 6 against Miami

The 28-year-old scored 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds on Friday

Randle averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game this season, though he averaged 16.6 points per game on 37% shooting in 10 postseason games.

“The Knicks have exceeded expectations this season and put the world on notice,” ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared on Twitter.

‘This damn [Jalen] Brunson talks about this life and he’s a real star. RJ Barrett has shown a lot of growth this postseason and they need to figure out what they’re going to do with Randle. Continue…’

After New York’s second-round playoff exit, Stephen A. Smith called on the Knicks to trade Julius Randle.

ESPN’s basketball analyst claimed Jalen Brunson “was the only one who showed up” during the Knicks’ game against Miami. He asked New York to pair his star goaltender with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard.