    There Are 2 AI Booms Happening. We’re Caught in the Middle.

    Edward Tian has had a busy few months.

    In December, the Princeton student used his holiday break to create a tool for educators to help them determine whether or not student essays were written with OpenAI’s ChatGPT called GPTZero. Buoyed by growing concerns about the emerging technology and the nascent AI boom, Tian’s tool went viral—garnering more than 6 million users in just a few months.

    Since then, he’s received calls and meetings from scores of investors, built a team and startup named after GPTZero to help refine the bot-detector, and has secured millions of dollars in funding for their new product: Origin, a web extension that he said can detect AI-generated text on web pages. It’s already gotten the attention of media moguls, tech founders, and venture capitalists with deep pockets.

