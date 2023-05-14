Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Missing Queensland woman Julie Schutt found near Streaky Bay

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Missing Queensland woman Julie Schutt found near Streaky Bay

    Missing mother of three is found after mysteriously disappearing for over a week

    Julie Schutt went missing from South Australia on May 7
    She was still in SA and is undergoing treatment

    By Peter Vincent For Daily Mail Australia

    published: 21:31 EDT, May 13, 2023 | Updated: 10:08 PM EDT, May 13, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A South Australian mother and wife who disappeared without a trace for a week during a holiday have been found ‘wandering’ and asked for water.

    Julie Schutt went missing on May 7 from a home in Streaky Bay, on the west coast of SA, sparking a desperate but unsuccessful five-day search.

    Her heartbroken husband Clifford Schutt made an emotional plea after his wife and the mother of their three children disappeared without a trace on the road trip of a lifetime.

    On Sunday morning, SA police confirmed that the 48-year-old woman has been located north of the city from which she disappeared.

    Julie Schutt was seen on CCTV walking down a street and out of town

    The Queensland couple was on a road trip and Clifford Schutt (right) went out to pick up dinner menus. However, when he returned, there was no sign of Julie

    They said she is currently receiving “medical treatment.”

    Ms. Schutt was last seen on commercial CCTV footage walking down a street and heading out of her town.

    More to come

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy