Missing Queensland woman Julie Schutt found near Streaky Bay

Julie Schutt went missing from South Australia on May 7

She was still in SA and is undergoing treatment

A South Australian mother and wife who disappeared without a trace for a week during a holiday have been found ‘wandering’ and asked for water.

Julie Schutt went missing on May 7 from a home in Streaky Bay, on the west coast of SA, sparking a desperate but unsuccessful five-day search.

Her heartbroken husband Clifford Schutt made an emotional plea after his wife and the mother of their three children disappeared without a trace on the road trip of a lifetime.

On Sunday morning, SA police confirmed that the 48-year-old woman has been located north of the city from which she disappeared.

Julie Schutt was seen on CCTV walking down a street and out of town

The Queensland couple was on a road trip and Clifford Schutt (right) went out to pick up dinner menus. However, when he returned, there was no sign of Julie

They said she is currently receiving “medical treatment.”

Ms. Schutt was last seen on commercial CCTV footage walking down a street and heading out of her town.

