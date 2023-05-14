Sun. May 14th, 2023

    This ‘Family Home’ Harbors a Dark Secret That Is Killing Americans

    This ‘Family Home’ Harbors a Dark Secret That Is Killing Americans

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    SINALOA, Mexico—On the outside, the house looks like a regular middle class home in a suburban family neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa. A minivan is parked outside, the front yard is clean, and a kid’s bicycle sits on the lawn.

    The inside tells a different story altogether. Where you would typically find a dining room is a large wooden table littered with dozens of flasks, measuring instruments, chemical containers, and a handgun.

    This is where some fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to the U.S. begin.

