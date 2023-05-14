Hayley Vernon from MAFS reveals heartbreak as she splits with boyfriend

<!–

Hayley Vernon has revealed her heartbreak after announcing that she has broken up with her boyfriend.

The OnlyFans star, 35, who has largely kept the mystery man offline, revealed the pair called it quits in an emotional Instagram post.

Saying goodbye is never easy. I caught up with him last night to wrap up and get rid of that chapter,” she began.

“Lots of tears, but it’s something I had to do, I had to say what I felt, and this morning it makes me feel lighter.”

Hayley went on to say she was grateful for the lessons the relationship taught her.

“He taught me how to be loved and I will forever be thankful for that, right person wrong time and that will take some time to heal from.”

Hayley explained that she’s turned to journaling to help deal with the split.

It comes after the reality star revealed last month that she has no plans to give up her X-rated job during an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I actually stopped escorting because I was dating someone and it got serious, but he had a problem with it,” she said.

“I gave up for him, but lost my independence and whoever I am. I love my job and all the interesting people I meet.’

Hayley is now back in porn and escort full-time, establishing herself as one of Australia’s most in-demand sex workers.

The former worker, who has earned more than $1.3 million performing hardcore acts on OnlyFans, previously said she was proud of her work in the industry.

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’m absolutely killing it and want to thank you (the media) for the free publicity,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Hayley charges clients $950 an hour for a “porn star experience.”

According to her profile on the Scarlet Blue private escort list, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

‘I’m in the adult industry; I have sex for a living,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle last year.

“I have first class clients who want the experience and on the other hand I need men to film with.”

The famous sex worker, who has spent thousands of euros on plastic surgery, plans to increase her breast implants this year.

“I’m booked for June this year, going from 450 to 700cc,” she explained on Instagram.

“I also have capsular contracture from my current implants, so they need to be repaired as soon as possible.”