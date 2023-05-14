Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Republicans Are Right to Demand a ‘Dirty’ Debt Limit Bill

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , , ,
    Republicans Are Right to Demand a ‘Dirty’ Debt Limit Bill

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    President Biden portrays House Republicans as hostage-takers for demanding that deficit savings accompany any debt limit increase. He maintains that “clean” debt limit bills reflect typical Washington practice and that attaching new savings would set a dangerous new precedent that endangers future debt limit legislation.

    The president is entitled to his policy preference. But his position is the one that actually represents the departure from Washington norms and precedents.

    For decades, the debt limit served as a legitimate tool for both Republicans and Democrats to address budget deficits. Debt limit “showdowns” were relatively rare because both sides recognized the need to address the underlying debt. Indeed, of the eight largest deficit-reduction laws since 1985, all eight were attached to debt limit bills.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy