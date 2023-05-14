Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Give New Moms Medicaid for a Year

    May 14, 2023
    Give New Moms Medicaid for a Year

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Imagine a nation where Democrats and Republicans assembled in support of pregnant and new mothers to provide abundantly for them. It’s an alternate reality, where they don’t fight over abortion legislation or lob insults at one another about who really cares about women. Here, they rally together behind the people their laws actually effect.

    It could actually be more than a pipe dream.

    Two weeks ago, the Texas House passed a bipartisan bill to allow low-income moms to remain on Medicaid for up to a year after their baby’s birth. There’s no reason every state can’t pass similar legislation, especially in light of the new reality of less legalized abortion.

