    Video: Witness: the destruction of buildings in Gaza, and the size of the losses amounted to 5 million dollars

    Palestinians gathered in front of buildings collapsed as a result of Israeli raids, which hit many homes in residential neighborhoods along the cities of the impoverished coastal strip. Sources indicated that the extent of the damage caused by the bombing amounted to the demolition of 15 buildings, with a total of 51 housing units, completely demolished, and 940 housing units were damaged, of which 49 housing units were unfit for habitation, and initial estimates of losses amounted to about five million dollars.

