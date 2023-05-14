NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso beats Lil Kymchii but Aussie Ebanie Bridges says fight isn’t real boxing

Arabella Del Busso enters the royal ring

Former WAG wins spiteful boxing fight

Del Busso calls out OnlyFans star Astrid Wett

Scandal-ridden former NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso wowed fans with a spectacular ring entrance before winning her fight against fellow model-turned-boxer ‘Lil Kymchii’.

The 33-year-old ex-NRL WAG, who fought on the Misfits Boxing and DAZN: X Series 007 event undercard in the UK on Sunday morning Australian time, was taken to the ‘circle’ square ‘on a golden throne, just like Tyson Fury did before his April 2022 fight with Dillian Whyte.

As she approached the ring, the former girlfriend of NRL veteran Josh Reynolds was lowered and stepped onto the ring apron in an eye-catching ensemble that commentators likened to that of British boxing icon Prince Naseem Hamed.

Del Busso – who fights as Little Bellsy – went on to defeat his opponent via unanimous decision in a wicked encounter at Wembley Arena.

The controversial Aussie made full use of her height advantage to land the best shots throughout the post fight – trading jabs and insults with Lil Kymchii at media events throughout the week.

Del Busso grabbed his opponent by the throat as the pair exchanged unprintable insults in their first clash, before Lil Kymchii detailed by throwing a raw fish at him in Saturday’s pre-fight press conference.

The high-profile event, headlined by British YouTuber KSI and professional boxer Joe Fournier, drew plenty of stares and opinions – and not everyone was a fan of what they saw.

Australian boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges had mixed opinions about part-time boxing events, which she said should not be compared to professional boxing.

“I guess the funny thing about these influencer boxing fights is there’s no defense HAHAHA so it’s all offensive and we all like to see people get punched right “, she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not sure that’s healthy for fighters, but usually at this level you wear headgear, so it’s a bit safer.”

A Bridges fan responded that influencer boxing mocks the sport and disrespects those who dedicate their whole lives to it.

Bridges disagreed, but said fans need to think about fights between famous fighters in a different way.

“I mean they’re still training…still grafting in the gym for most of them,” she replied.

“It’s not pro boxing…it’s influencer boxing, they’re not fighting for real belts and real titles and shit lol it’s like WWE.”

World champion boxer Ebanie Bridges doesn’t think influencer events should be compared to professional boxing, saying they’re more like WWE

Del Busso called out OnlyFans star Astrid Wett after winning her fight

Del Busso was interviewed after her fight and asked who she would like to face next. Her response was none other than OnlyFans star Astrid Wett.

“Astrid Wett, my daughter, I think you are next. I’m coming to get you, she said.

Wett, who was still standing at ringside, seemed interested in the fight and indicated she would fight the Aussie right away.

Del Busso has been embroiled in scandal since her relationship with Bulldogs NRL star Josh Reynolds ended amid a scandal in 2020.

She faked pregnancies and miscarriages with Reynolds in order to keep him from dumping her.

Del Busso made his boxing debut in the Pretender to Contender promotion in Melbourne early last year.