People can’t believe Chris Pratt once made X-rated Kim Kardashian joke after Jesus comments

Fans are amazed at how actor Chris Pratt has evolved over the years from controversial figure to religious family man.

The 43-year-old actor once made an X-rated joke about Kim Kardashian and her sex tape while filming Parks and Recreation – which he now regrets

His followers have a little trouble reconciling the old Chris Pratt with the one who now regularly quotes biblical scriptures during interviews.

On Monday, he told Page Six that he doesn’t mind haters who criticize his views on Christianity and Jesus.

“But it’s nothing new, it’s nothing new, you know?” he said.

Further stating, ‘It’s like that, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated it [Jesus] Also.’

Pratt is probably best known for playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at the North American Premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ last month in Hollywood, CA

And then Pratt begins to recite a passage from the Bible.

“If I was of this world, they would love me like that, but as it is, I chose not to be of this world. This is John 15:18 to 20.’

The actors’ faith has come under scrutiny over the years. He attended Zoe Church, linked to the controversial Hillsong Pastor, who had a reputation for being anti-LGBTQ.

During his acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, he preached, “God is real.” God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do.”

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Pratt in a scene from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Chris Pratt and his ex Anna Faris ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ movie premiere in April 2017

He was originally supposed to play the role for six episodes, but the silly but lovable character became so popular that it helped propel his film career, as he went on to star in major box office hits, including including films in Marvel the Cinematic Universe and the Jurassic Park franchise.

He has also had supporting roles in the movies, Wanted, Jennifer’s Body, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, among others.

During his career, his personal life took a hit when he divorced his then-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018 and shares a 10-year-old son with Jack.

In 2019, he married 33-year-old author, Katherine Schwarzenneger, the daughter of legendary actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The couple share two daughters. Lyla whom they welcomed in 2020 and Eloïse in 2022.

The couple looked perfectly happy as they attended during the North American premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in Hollywood in April.

Pratt also appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show last month with his wife as she talked about his new book, The Gift of Forgiveness.

The actor told the host how his life was “broken” before he met Schwarzenegger.

He recounted how he was struck when he first saw Schwarzeneggger call him the “woman of my dreams,” whom he first saw in church.

“There was a time in my life where I was really struggling and I felt really broken,” he said.

“For me, my own journey to find a higher power and lean on that and feel like ‘Please save me’ and feel saved.”

‘And soon after, meeting the woman of my dreams. It’s all about timing. There is a perfect plan for you,” he said in part. ‘You must have faith.’