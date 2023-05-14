Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Islamic Jihad: White House

    By

    May 14, 2023

    NNA – The White House welcomed the announced ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza-based militant Islamic Jihad group on Saturday night, thanking Egypt for helping to broker a halt to escalating cross-border fighting.

    ldquo;The United States welcomes tonightrsquo;s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian government after nearly five days of fighting,rdquo; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

    The White House said US officials worked with regional partners to achieve the resolution and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and senior Egyptian officials for ldquo;critical diplomatic efforts,rdquo; as well as Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar. — Al- Arabiya

    By

