US welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Islamic Jihad: White House

NNA – The White House welcomed the announced ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza-based militant Islamic Jihad group on Saturday night, thanking Egypt for helping to broker a halt to escalating cross-border fighting.

ldquo;The United States welcomes tonightrsquo;s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants brokered by the Egyptian government after nearly five days of fighting,rdquo; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The White House said US officials worked with regional partners to achieve the resolution and thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and senior Egyptian officials for ldquo;critical diplomatic efforts,rdquo; as well as Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar. — Al- Arabiya

