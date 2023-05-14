Bournemouth ace Jefferson Lerma appears to be PUNCHED by Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen

The Bournemouth midfielder was left with a broken nose after being punched

Jefferson Lerma broke his nose following a punch to the face from Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil insists he will demand answers over the chief’s situation PGMOL, Howard Webb.

The Cherries midfielder went down clutching his face in the 30th minute of the game at Selhurst Park on Saturday, which the hosts ended up winning 2-0.

However, the main talking point of the match was an off-the-ball incident between Lerma and Palace defender Andersen.

The two players collide in the middle of the box, with the Danish defender seemingly shaking his fist in the face of the Bournemouth midfielder.

Lerma fell down clutching his face and began to seek treatment. However, despite a lengthy VAR check, referee Michael Salisbury signaled play was continuing. Andersen escaped a warning.

Footage that emerged later appeared to show Andersen throwing a punch to Lerma’s face

Speaking after the game, Cherries boss O’Neil was puzzled by the decision and told BBC Sport: “Andersen punched Lerma in the face, Jefferson has a broken nose.” I don’t know what we have to do to get a penalty.

“It’s hard on the pitch to see that, but I have no idea how VAR can give it as a completed check.”

‘He [Lerma] was in pain, his nose was broken, it was a strange incident. But there are other things I need to talk about. A penalty could have made the difference, but Palace were much better.

O’Neil later suggested he would speak with PGMOL head of refereeing Howard Webb about the incident tomorrow.

The Cherries were level in the game when the incident happened but, shortly after, fell behind with a strike from Eberechi Eze.

The England striker doubled his score from the afternoon after half-time and compiled misery for O’Neil’s side, who sit 14th in the table.

VAR has been a hotly debated topic in the Premier League and, on Monday Night Football, Howard Webb will discuss a number of questionable calls made this season.