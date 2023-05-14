Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the wedding of Chloe Stroll and Scotty James

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were pictured stepping off a boat in Venice, Italy, as they attended the after-party for the wedding of F1 billionaire heiress Chloe Stroll and Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James on Saturday.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 53, has been spotted all over the Italian city in recent days with her two-time Oscar-winning husband, 78, and their daughter Carys, 20, and son Dylan, 22.

The Ocean’s Twelve actress looked elegant as she stepped out of the water taxi holding Michael’s arm in a $989 mandarin, wide-leg, cape-sleeved Michael Costello jumpsuit.

Douglas looked good in a dark purple sweater over a baby blue shirt with cream slacks and blue suede shoes.

The Traffic star wore his silver hair combed back and blocked the sun with clear sunglasses.

The Wall Street actor held his daughter’s hand as they walked along a wooden jetty.

Carys, who celebrated her 20th birthday last month, sparkled in a $3,435 Alberta Ferretti green chiffon dress with lace appliqués and silver strappy heels.

Last month, Michael and Catherine paid tribute to Carys on social media with throwback videos and photos to celebrate her 20th birthday.

The Fatal Attraction star called his daughter “darling,” while mother Catherine added that she was “beautiful.”

Dylan, a graduate of Brown University, recently accompanied his mom and dad to the February premiere of Ant-Man 3, said Entertainment tonight at the time when he was “very, very proud” of his parents.

He said, “I mean, they’re great actors, of course, both Academy Award-winning actors, but they’re great parents.

“And that’s a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, inside and out. So they’re doing great on that front. And they also do a good job on screen.’

Douglas will play Benjamin Franklin in an upcoming series for Apple. The show is expected to focus on Franklin’s time in France, where he attempted to forge an alliance with the nation following the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Catherine and Michael met in 1998, married in 2000, and have become one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Michael also has a son with his ex-wife Diandra Luker named Cameron, 44.

Also in attendance at the wedding party was former Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill, who wore a blue and green V-neck knit tank top and matching pants.

The famous couple attended a wedding party for Chloe and Scotty in Cannes last summer, France. Chloe, 27, is the only daughter of Lawrence Stroll, the co-owner of the Aston Martin F1 team.

The wedding will be a lavish affair as the father of Chloe’s F1 boss is reportedly worth around $3 billion USD.

Chloe and Scotty got engaged in November 2021 after he got down on one knee in the middle of snow in Switzerland.