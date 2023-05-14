Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance

NNA – While the Israeli occupation boasts about targeting military leaders of the Palestinian resistance, the photos and field reports in the Gaza Strip reveal that thenbsp;assassinationsnbsp;also caused the deaths of dozens of Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

Yossi Klein, a writer for Israel#39;snbsp;Haaretznbsp;newspaper,nbsp;wrote: quot;There#39;s nothing like killing children for bringing together hearts and minds. For the past 18 weeks, Israelis have been fighting each other, unable to find anything to bring us closer together. Then came the killing of the children in the Gaza Strip and proved that we#39;re brothers, after all.quot;

Klein added in an article translated bynbsp;Arabi21: quot;Barriers fell, and ill will was forgotten. Yair Lapid placed a consoling arm on Benjamin Netanyahu#39;s shoulder, while Benny Gantz leaned his head against May Golan, and it was surprising that the entire Knesset didn#39;t stand up and spontaneously break out to sing #39;Hatikva#39;. It must be admitted, killing children is the most heinous of crimes. There is no crime more contemptible; in that lies its despicableness and its power. It acts as a deterrent, it#39;s effective, and streams fresh, new blood to flow into our arteries.quot; — Middle East Monitornbsp;

