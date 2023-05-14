Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance

    By

    May 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – While the Israeli occupation boasts about targeting military leaders of the Palestinian resistance, the photos and field reports in the Gaza Strip reveal that thenbsp;assassinationsnbsp;also caused the deaths of dozens of Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

    Yossi Klein, a writer for Israel#39;snbsp;Haaretznbsp;newspaper,nbsp;wrote: quot;There#39;s nothing like killing children for bringing together hearts and minds. For the past 18 weeks, Israelis have been fighting each other, unable to find anything to bring us closer together. Then came the killing of the children in the Gaza Strip and proved that we#39;re brothers, after all.quot;

    Klein added in an article translated bynbsp;Arabi21: quot;Barriers fell, and ill will was forgotten. Yair Lapid placed a consoling arm on Benjamin Netanyahu#39;s shoulder, while Benny Gantz leaned his head against May Golan, and it was surprising that the entire Knesset didn#39;t stand up and spontaneously break out to sing #39;Hatikva#39;. It must be admitted, killing children is the most heinous of crimes. There is no crime more contemptible; in that lies its despicableness and its power. It acts as a deterrent, it#39;s effective, and streams fresh, new blood to flow into our arteries.quot; — Middle East Monitornbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy