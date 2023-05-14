US envoy urged to clarify ‘apology’ to South Africa

NNA -nbsp;South Africarsquo;s head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, has asked for clarification after comments by US Ambassador Reuben Brigetynbsp;followingnbsp;his claims that Pretoria had shipped weapons to Russia.

Brigety was summoned to South Africarsquo;s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Friday for a talk with Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. During the dressing-down, the US official allegedlynbsp;ldquo;admitted that he crossed the line and apologized unreservedly,rdquo;according to Monyela, who was also present for the discussion.

The envoynbsp;wrotenbsp;after the meeting that he was happy tonbsp;ldquo;correct any misimpressions left by my public remarksrdquo;and that he hadnbsp;ldquo;re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries.rdquo;The ambassador, however, did not mention any apology in his tweet, triggering a barrage of questions.

ldquo;You may want to clarify. We are happy with the apology you offered in the meeting but the comments here suggest that more was expected from you,rdquo;Monyela said innbsp;responsenbsp;to one of many users wondering what the ambassadorrsquo;s apology entailed exactly.

Monyela added that Brigety hadnbsp;ldquo;committed to making the apology public,rdquo;which he apparently tried to do in his tweet, butnbsp;regrettednbsp;ldquo;his choice of language is the issue.rdquo;

Amid the diplomatic fallout, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also had a phone call with Minister Pandor on Friday, in which henbsp;ldquo;underscored the importance of the US-South Africa strategic partnership and reiterated cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy,rdquo;nbsp;according to a briefnbsp;readout.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, meanwhile, had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin,nbsp;with the leaders agreeing to continuenbsp;buildingnbsp;ldquo;mutually beneficial ties in different fields,rdquo;nbsp;according to the Kremlin. They also highlighted the importance of close cooperation ahead of the BRICS summit that will be hosted by Ramaphosa in Johannesburg in August.

Unlike many Western countries, Pretoria has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow and supply weapons to Ukraine. Ramaphosa has explained that his countryrsquo;s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict meansnbsp;ldquo;we can talk to both sides.rdquo;

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said that Brigetyrsquo;s allegationsnbsp;ldquo;undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnershiprdquo;nbsp;between Pretoria and Washington, as no evidence has been provided indicating any weapons transfers to Russia. The South African government has nevertheless ordered an independent inquiry into the matter. — RT

