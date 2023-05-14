Syrian delegation arrives in Jeddah for first Arab League meetings

NNA – On Saturday, a Syrian delegation arrivednbsp;in Jeddah to attend the first preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit to be held on Friday.

This summit marks Syriarsquo;s first presence in 12 years, after the Foreign Ministers of Member States agreed to return Damascus to its seat in the Arab League.

Saudi Arabiarsquo;s ambassador to Jordan had arrived in Damascus for days and had formally invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to participate in the Arab summit meeting.

