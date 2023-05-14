Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Twitter’s new CEO says she’s ‘inspired’ by Elon Musk’s ‘vision to create a brighter future’

    Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

    Michael Gonzalez, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

    Linda Yaccarino made her first comments about becoming Twitter CEO Saturday. 
    She said she was “inspired” by Elon Musk’s vision and was “excited” to bring it to Twitter.
    Musk announced her appointment on Friday hours after she resigned from NBCUniversal. 

    Linda Yaccarino made her first comments about her new role as Twitter’s new CEO Saturday – a day after Elon Musk announced her appointment.

    Yaccarino quote-tweeted Musk, thanking him and saying: “I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

    Welcoming new followers, Yaccarino added in a follow-up tweet: “I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform.”

    “Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it,” she said. “Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

    —Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

     

    Musk vowed in December to find a new CEO after polling Twitter users whether he should step down from the role. 

    Yaccarino is well respected in the advertising industry, and her appointment could help Twitter win more advertising revenue.

    She’s even been nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” inside NBCUniversal, according to The Wall Street Journal, because of her friendly nature and tough negotiating tactics. 

    However, Yaccarino is taking over a company that’s had its staff slashed from 7,500 to about 1,000 and seen advertisers stop spending on Twitter since Elon Musk took over. 

    But she’s “long been inspired” by the billionaire and interviewed him last month at an advertising conference. Yaccarino applauded Musk’s work ethic and quipped: “Buddy, I met my match.” 

    Musk and Yaccarino didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider made outside normal working hours. 

    Twitter responded to Insider’s request for comment with an automated message that didn’t address the inquiry.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

