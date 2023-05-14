Blue is the colour: How Kate dazzled behind the keys in a Jenny Packham dress

<!–

The Princess of Wales chose a vibrant blue dress for her spectacular surprise appearance at last night’s Eurovision final.

The 41-year-old royal opened the show with a touching piano performance as a tribute to Ukraine, in a beautiful bespoke off-the-shoulder Grecian-style gown by one of her favorite British designers, Jenny Packham.

The flowing dress, made of ‘Sapphire’ chiffon, dragged across the floor – and over the piano pedals – as the Princess of Wales played alongside last year’s Ukrainian winners, the Kalush Orchestra.

The color of her dress was a clear nod to the blue of the Ukrainian flag, and the royal family also paid tribute to the late Queen Mother by donning a pair of her sapphire and diamond fringed earrings that once belonged to her .

Kate’s stunning vibrant blue dress by Jenny Packham, worn as she played the piano to open Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest, replicated the blue of the Ukrainian flag, as she played alongside the war-torn Kalush Orchestra

The royal family wore her dark brown locks in soft waves that fell over her back to accentuate the beautiful royal earrings.

The princess, a longtime fan of British designer Jenny Packham, wore a similar gray dress to attend a charity gala at St. James’s Palace in London in 2011.

Kate has worn the royal ‘fringe’ earrings on several high-profile occasions, including Donald Trump’s state visit in 2019.

Kate, an accomplished piano player, previously tinkled the ivories in public at the Royal Carols in 2021: Together At Christmas performs a rendition of Tom Walker’s “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

An estimated 160 million people worldwide watched last night’s show.

Kate has worn the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond earrings on several high-profile occasions, including Donald Trump’s 2019 state visit (right)

Pictured in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the princess was a striking figure in the blue chiffon dress – which she paired with a pair of earrings from the late Queen Mother

Each of the 26 acts battled to get the coveted glass microphone trophy, but it was Sweden that stormed to victory, with their act Loreen making history as the first woman to win the competition twice.

Loreen won with no less than 583 points, followed closely by Finland. Ukraine, meanwhile, scored an impressive 243 points after shooting up in the standings thanks to the public vote.

But Britain’s Mae Muller looked sad when the scores were read out for her performance and she ended the evening with just 24 points despite being among the top ten favourites.