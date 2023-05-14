Truce between Israel and Gaza after 5 days of shelling

NNA – Egyptian-brokered cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip ended fighting between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian factions that lasted for five days, killing 35 people, most of them Palestinians, according to AFP.

The agreement entered into force on Saturday night, and calm returned this morning in the Gaza Strip and Israel, without the sounds of shelling, planes or sirens.

Life returned to the streets of the Gaza Strip, which were filled with pedestrians and vehicles, and fishermen sailed in their boats in the coastal strip.

Gaza residents inspect the destruction of their homes in different areas.

After the agreement entered into force yesterday evening, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took to the streets in celebration.

