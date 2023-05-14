Zara Tindall snapped beaming with her horse while competing in dressage at Chatsworth Trials

She is an avid rider and Zara Tindall looked delighted to be back in the saddle when she competed in dressage yesterday.

The King’s niece, 41, wore a riding hat and dressage uniform when she attended the Chatsworth International Horse Trials in Derbyshire.

Olympic silver winner Zara showed her prowess as she entered the arena on her horse Classicals Euro Star. After dressage she was in ninth place with a score of 31.7.

The royal is a serious international competitor in equestrian sports, having won a gold medal at the 2005 European Eventing Championships and a silver medal at the 2006 World Equestrian Games.

And Zara previously won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

The mother of a child was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year and has been nicknamed a Royal Olympian.

And while her Olympic career may be behind her, her love of riding shows no sign of abating. After the event, the royal was photographed beaming as she relaxed with her horse.

One photo of the 41-year-old shows her cuddling Classicals Euro Star, while another shows her helping the groom.

The event follows another sporting appearance, with Zara being photographed on Friday at the tenth edition of ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity golf day at Belfry Golf Club in Sutton Coldfield.

Zara was spotted with her brother’s ex-wife, Autumn Philips, as they both donned their golf gear to raise money for Cure Parkinsons and the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people seriously injured through sport.

Zara’s husband Mike shared a photo of them together in a group, along with Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham, wearing identical blue hoodies at the resort.

He captioned the post “The real MVPs (most valuable players) of the day.”

Autumn and Peter have two daughters together, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, who attended the King’s coronation concert on Sunday along with Peter’s girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace.

Isla and her older sister Savannah live on Princess Anne’s 700 acre Gatcombe Park Estate and are close to their cousins ​​Tindall – Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Mike took to Instagram again to post about the event and shared a photo of himself with Zara.

Alongside the image, he wrote a witty caption, which read, “The begging Mike had to make to let Zara have a picture with him was unprecedented.”

The photo showed the smiley couple with their arms around each other in matching black merchandise celebrating the tenth edition of the event.

While Zara took part in Chatsworth, other members of the Royal Horse Show in Windsor, with Sophie spotted at that event on Saturday.

She was also on hand on Friday to watch her daughter Lady Louise take part in a carriage ride.

Louise shared her love of driving with Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who helped establish the sport in Britain.