    Scholz assures Zelensky of Germany’s support for Ukraine as long as necessary

    NNA – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed today his country#39;s support for Kiev as long as it isnbsp;necessary, during his meetingnbsp;with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Berlin for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    Scholz said in a joint press conference,nbsp;quot;I said it several times and I repeat it today: We will support you as long as necessary,quot; adding that Berlin#39;s support for Kiev, including supplying it with weapons, has so far reached 17 billion euros.

