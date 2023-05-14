Scholz assures Zelensky of Germany’s support for Ukraine as long as necessary

NNA – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed today his country#39;s support for Kiev as long as it isnbsp;necessary, during his meetingnbsp;with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Berlin for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Scholz said in a joint press conference,nbsp;quot;I said it several times and I repeat it today: We will support you as long as necessary,quot; adding that Berlin#39;s support for Kiev, including supplying it with weapons, has so far reached 17 billion euros.

nbsp;

=============