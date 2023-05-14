Environment Minister underlines importance of transitioning to sustainable transportation to reduce pollution

NNA – The Ministry of Environment organized a forum on quot;sustainable transportationquot; within the activities of the Electric Vehicles Exhibition in Beirut.nbsp;

In his address on the occasion, Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin stressed quot;the importance of moving to sustainable transportation in order to reduce pollution, protect public health and ensure justice,quot; considering that quot;this transition achieves economic savings due to the waste caused by road congestion.quot;

The Environment Minister suggested quot;appointing a regulatory authority for the transport sector, with a modern organization of the sector based on the above-mentioned principles being among its tasks.quot;nbsp;

He also suggested quot;taking advantage of climate finance and green finance opportunities to build sustainable public transport and encourage investments in this field, in addition to designing walking and cycling paths such as those set for Beirut.quot;

