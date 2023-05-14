Kyle Walker ‘to reject interest from AC Milan to see out the final 12 months of his Man City deal’

Manchester City right-back enters final 12 months of current deal

Kyle Walker reportedly set to reject overseas interest to stay at City

Opens the door to a swansong career with boyhood club Sheffield United

Kyle Walker is reportedly set to turn down interest from abroad to stay at Manchester City for the final 12 months of his contract.

The 32-year-old joined City in 2017 and has been a key part of four Premier League title-winning sides, although he has seen his minutes drop significantly this season.

With Pep Guardiola having openly admitted that Walker cannot play the reverse full-back role he so desires from either right-back or left-back, his future at City has become increasingly uncertain.

According The sunhowever, he is set to snub interest from abroad to stay with City until the end of his current contract, which is due to expire next summer.

On a £160,000-a-week report, Walker has been linked with AC Milan in recent weeks.

The right-back hasn’t had his best season in a City shirt but has performed well in recent weeks

It is claimed that despite interest from the seven-time European champions, Walker will not push for a move away from City and remains happy with the club.

His stated desire to stay opens up the possibility of seeing the final blows of his professional career with boyhood club Sheffield United.

Making no secret of his desire to appear for the Blades before hanging up his boots, Walker apparently has his sights set on a return to Steel City when his time with City is over.

Despite losing his place to Rico Lewis and John Stones at various intervals this season, Walker has in recent weeks reaffirmed his claim to be Guardiola’s first-choice right-back.

Such is the plethora of options at Guardiola’s disposal, however, it’s unclear from game to game which exact side he will choose.

For several weeks it looked like Walker had completely lost his claim to a starting spot, with the Catalan settling on a form that forced the right-back to reverse into midfield in possession.

Guardiola himself had publicly stated that Walker could not play the role that Stones excelled in, although his recent performances, including against dangerous men Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal and Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid, won him plaudits.

“I struggled at times when things weren’t going well outside of football or a bit out of shape,” he recently revealed.

His reported rejection of European interest opens the door to a potential Sheffield United swansong

“I always think about going back to basics – what brought you to your happiness. Things are out of your control sometimes,” Walker added. “Every one of us there thinks he should play.

‘It’s your way of reacting. I’m the worst, I hate not playing. But with my experience and my age, I think: “OK, I will put the manager aside and be there for the team”.

And I’ll make sure the guys have my support. Whether it’s me screaming in the locker room ahead of time, or like the last game of last season against Aston Villa

“I was the one screaming and running on the touchline because it meant something to me.

“I had to do what I could as captain to make sure the other guys got the win we needed.”